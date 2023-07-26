ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School will soon have a new home in downtown Rochester.

The school has been in Rochester for 205 years. Angela D. Sims, the president of the school, who started in 2019 said this on their mission:

“We have a mission to truly form students in theological and multi-religious studies for three primary reasons, to serve, care, and advocate for all peoples and the earth,” she on a Zoom call.

The seminary currently has 45 students in a handful of masters and doctorate programs. CRCDS moved out of their picturesque South Goodman campus in 2019.

Then, the space was part of a hotly contested development plan. CRCDS relocated to a space in Village Gate in Rochester, where they’ve been since 2019.

“We have a piano from the space, and we have some pews, some seats from the space that, that allow us to understand the ways in which history informs the present,” Sims said. “And it’s all interconnected.”

This week the school said they’re moving to this historic Sibley Triangle Building in downtown Rochester. It’s at the corner of east and main, and by the Liberty Pole and Parcel 5, And their public library will be coming with them. Sims says this move is full circle, and will advance their mission.

“What will it mean for us to be physically located across from the Liberty Pole? We’re so many expressions in response to issues that are related to social justice occur in the public square,” she said. “For our students to be able to think about the relationship between public policy and theology, to think about the res relationship between governmental decisions and theological education.”

CRCDS hopes to be open in this new space by the summer of 2024.