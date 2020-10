IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Colebrook Elementary School is closed for in-person instruction on Tuesday due to a water main break and flooding in the building.

Due to a water main break and flooding in the building, Colebrook elementary school is closed for in-person instruction today (Tuesday, Oct. 13th). More information regarding the potential for remote learning will be emailed to families later this morning from the school. pic.twitter.com/0jbAK2SK2I — West Irondequoit CSD (@WestIrondequoit) October 13, 2020

According to the West Irondequoit School District, an email with more information regarding remote learning will be sent out to families on Tuesday morning.

