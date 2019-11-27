Cole Beasley prepares for Thanksgiving match up in Dallas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Bills head to the Lone Star state for their first Thanksgiving match up since 1994, one wide receiver will be spending his 8th Thanksgiving in Dallas — this time on the opposite sideline.

Micah Hyde admitted that last year when the Bills faced his old teammates in Green Bay, he wanted to win that game just a little bit more.

Now it’s Cole Beasley, the current Bills wide receiver, who is going up against his old team in Dallas. Although Beasley left the Cowboys with a bit of acrimony, he said those feelings are long gone.

“There’s no ill will or anything. I still think I made the right decision. It was the best move for me and I don’t regret it one bit. I’ve had a blast with these guys,” said Beasley.

And his team agrees.

“He’s a pro. He knows how to handle himself and I’m sure he will be excited for the opportunity. I’m glad he’s on our team, honestly, just from the standpoint of what he’s added to our football team with his personality, with his competitive fire,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Towards the end of Beasley’s time in Dallas, he thought he might have only a year a year or two left in the NFL, but now he thinks the sky is the limit.

“I’m in a role I always wanted to be in. I do exactly what I want to do here. It’s been awesome,” said Beasley.