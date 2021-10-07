Cobbs Hill Park dedicated to Andy Yazwinski, served softball director for Rochester for 42 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A late softball director who worked in Rochester for more than 40 years was honored today by family and local leaders.

Deputy Mayor James Smith along with other leaders, dedicated baseball field number 2 at Cobbs Hill Park to Andy Yazwinski this morning.

Yazwinski was Softball Director for the City of Rochester for more than 42 years, managing the adult leagues at Cobbs Hill Park, the Norton Village Recreation Center and Edgerton Park. He also earned a place in the New York State Softball Hall of Fame.

Yazwinski’s daughter, Wendy Passero, was there to witness the dedication today.

“My father spent every waking moment here at Cobbs Hill and we just remember his birthday fathers day we had to come to cobbs hill to see dad,” she said. “He really took pride in everything he did to make this program and softball a community for everybody to play.”