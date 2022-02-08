Coast Guard offers advice for staying safe on ice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Temperatures have been giving us a bit of a pattern lately of thawing and refreezing. This can make for very dangerous conditions surrounding ice. While many officials will tell you to simply avoid ice all-together, there are certain situations, like ice fishing or wintertime hiking, you may still find yourself in a dicey spot. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in Rochester are offering tips and an easy-to-remember rule to learn to help keep you safe.

“So, there’s no surefire way to determine whether it’s safe or not. There could be signs if the ice is deteriorating – the standing water on top of it is a sign that it’s deteriorating and melting,” says David Parsons, Boatswain’s Mate, 3rd Class.

If you enjoy ice fishing, exploring parks, or ice skating, you should always stay away if the thickness is two inches or less. Ideal conditions for ice fishing would be at least four inches. Snowmobiles and ATVs would need at least five inches of solid ice to stay safe, and when you get to cars and trucks, you’ll need at least, inches to stay safe.

The most dangerous area for ice involves near any kind of moving water.

“Along the beaches, you’ll see a lot of times on Ontario Beach and Durand Beach you get all this ice and snow that gets pushed up onto the beach and creates these ridges – almost like ice mountains — those are very dangerous because often times they’re hollow and you can fall through into there and there’s no way to get out,” Parsons adds.

So, what if you witness another person facing an emergency?

“If you see somebody that falls into the ice, you should immediately call 911. We recommend not trying to go out there and save them yourself unless you’ve been trained to do so,” says Chief Petty Officer Jason Taylor.

And then there is the life-saving tip to keep in mind, called the ‘1-10-1’ rule.

“The very first thing is you have one minute to kind of get your breathing under control, if you fall through, you’re going to be panicking, you might feel like it’s hard to breathe or a painful feeling — take that minute, get your breathing under control, get your mind straight. Then you have 10 minutes of what we call ‘meaningful movement’ – that’s where you still have good use of your arms and your legs, your feet. That’s where you’re able to move around, get yourself set, situated onto the ice if you’re not floating away or falling further under and then that last part is one hour of consciousness,” Parsons explains.

If you are in an emergency and dial 911, local agencies will respond first, but you can always save the Coast Guard number in your phone to keep it handy when going out on the ice. That number is (585) 342-4149.

Other tips to keep in mind including having a plan, wearing bright colored clothing, and going out on the ice with at least one other person.