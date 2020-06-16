1  of  74
Coaches says baseball will look different, after leagues get green light to restart

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Baseball ​leagues around the area are getting their plans together to start the season, after Governor Cuomo announced low-risk youth sports can restart July 6th.

The move from the governor gave the green light to sports like gymnastics field hockey, cross country, and a summertime favorite, baseball.

Webster Athletics Association leaders say it will be a different game when players return to the baseball field for the start of the season.​

“We’ve developed a ‘return to play’ plan, that’s been approved by our town and we’ve sent it out to our parents to gauge interest. We plan to start our program when they tell us, which is right now July 6th,” said Alan Dungey President of Webster Athletics Association.

Their plan includes requiring players to wear masks, unless they are playing ​a game, and getting rid of the dug out space.​ Spectators will also be limited, with only two family members per player allowed.

​For the Fairport Little League, the new guidelines means re-arranging the players on their 80 teams, and changing the competition line up.​

“This year there is no inter-town-play between little leagues. So pretty much we’re going to have to do stuff that’s going to be in house, which means Fairport teams playing against other Fairport teams,” said Tom Caputo, president of the Fairport Little League.

​Coaches say they are still waiting on guidelines for how many players that can have on the fields, ​and if the July start date means practices, games, or both, but overall the green light to open is good news. ​

“It’s good to get that news. I think a lot people just want to get outside, back to normal and playing America’s favorite pastime, which is playing baseball,” said Caputo.

While the season might be shorter, and the games will look different, ​coaches say their players are just happy to be out on the fields.

