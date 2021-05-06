CMAC to reopen for 2021 season, full summer lineup to be announced

CANANDAIGUA, NY – Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center — or CMAC — announced on Thursday that the venue will be reopening mid-summer.

“We are so thrilled to be able to welcome back our fans this summer,” Friends of CMAC President Ginny Clark said in a statement. “It’s been a tough time for everyone over the past year and having live music and the fans back in our venue is going to feel fantastic.”

The lineup for the 2021 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Country musicians Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett have already been previously announced for 2021.

Officials said over the coming weeks, CMAC will be working with New York State and Ontario County on protocols and guidelines for reopening.

The latest on CMAC’s opening can be found here.