CMAC announces 2019 community valet

Local News

by: Staff

The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) has announced the 2019 Community Valet program with participating restaurants and five show dates.

The program is a partnership with local restaurants, including:

  • Green Front,
  • New York Kitchen,
  • Nolan’s and
  • Peppers Pasta & Deli

The Cedar Bus Company, will provide a shuttle service to and from CMAC on select show nights. Those shows include:

  • June 9: Brooks & Dunn,
  • July 16: Tedeschi Trucks Band,
  • July 21: Rob Thomas,
  • July 23: Lionel Richie and
  • August 6: Sarah McLauchan.

Shuttle riders will need to make their reservations directly with the participating restaurants.

RESERVATION INFORMATION: 
The Green Front: 585.394.7015
New York Kitchen: 585.394.7070
Nolan’s: 585.905.0201
Peppers Deli & Pasta*: 585.412.9005
*only taking Tuesday night reservations

