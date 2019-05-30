CMAC announces 2019 community valet

The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) has announced the 2019 Community Valet program with participating restaurants and five show dates.
The program is a partnership with local restaurants, including:
- Green Front,
- New York Kitchen,
- Nolan’s and
- Peppers Pasta & Deli
The Cedar Bus Company, will provide a shuttle service to and from CMAC on select show nights. Those shows include:
- June 9: Brooks & Dunn,
- July 16: Tedeschi Trucks Band,
- July 21: Rob Thomas,
- July 23: Lionel Richie and
- August 6: Sarah McLauchan.
Shuttle riders will need to make their reservations directly with the participating restaurants.
RESERVATION INFORMATION:
The Green Front: 585.394.7015
New York Kitchen: 585.394.7070
Nolan’s: 585.905.0201
Peppers Deli & Pasta*: 585.412.9005
*only taking Tuesday night reservations