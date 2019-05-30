CMAC announces 2019 community valet

The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) has announced the 2019 Community Valet program with participating restaurants and five show dates.

The program is a partnership with local restaurants, including:

Green Front,

New York Kitchen,

Nolan’s and

Peppers Pasta & Deli

The Cedar Bus Company, will provide a shuttle service to and from CMAC on select show nights. Those shows include:

June 9: Brooks & Dunn,

July 16: Tedeschi Trucks Band,

July 21: Rob Thomas,

July 23: Lionel Richie and

August 6: Sarah McLauchan.

Shuttle riders will need to make their reservations directly with the participating restaurants.

RESERVATION INFORMATION:

The Green Front: 585.394.7015

New York Kitchen: 585.394.7070

Nolan’s: 585.905.0201

Peppers Deli & Pasta*: 585.412.9005

*only taking Tuesday night reservations