CLYDE N.Y. (WROC) – The Clyde-Savannah superintendent has issued another statement following an incident at the high school this in addition to the village of Clyde police sending out a press release earlier today confirming that this incident involved several teens. As of Friday, the department has become aware that there is a recording of the incident.

Along with cancellation of the semifinal game that was previously scheduled for today,

Superintendent Michael Hayden says the school is doing more surrounding this incident.

He says “over the past two days the district has taken significant steps to address this situation.

He says “I met with all staff members k-12, addressed the entire 7-12 student body, and the counseling staff has been made available to students, as we recognized support and resources are an important tool.”

He goes on to say We are continuing to work with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Our district is taking this matter and all matters regarding student safety very seriously. The values of responsibility, respect, and ethical behavior are fundamental to our community.

We have yet to confirm what actually happened and have prompted disciplinary and police. Police have yet to say whether anyone has been arrested or will be arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clyde Police Department.

The district has provided a link on its website for resources helpful to parents and students having these difficult conversations, you can find that here.