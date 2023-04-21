ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County parents have emailed News 8 about rodent concerns in Clyde-Savannah Elementary School.

News 8 reached out to the Clyde-Savannah Central School District on the matter. Leaders there said the Department of Health inspected the school and issued a report. In the report, the DOH confirmed mouse droppings were found in areas of the school inaccessible to cleaning staff. This includes a storage room, the kitchen food storage area, the dish washing area, the nurses office, and a classroom.

The report concluded there was no damage, musty odors, or other evidence of a mouse infestation.

The district said it was working with a licensed pest control company, which the report encouraged to continue.