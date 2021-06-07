Clothing drive for victims of Hague Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a family recovers from a devastating fire, people came together over the weekend to help replace some of what was lost.

On Sunday, a clothing drive was held for the victims of the tragic house fire on Child dead, 8 hospitalized, officers injured at house fire in Rochester Two adults and five children were displaced and a 12-year-old boy died in that fire. They’re collecting clothing and monetary donations to help the family get back on their feet.

“We got in touch with the uncle to ask if there is anything we can do. We were going to make a donation. He said they were in desperate need of clothing,” Treasurer Glenn Keenan said.

“Losing a child is tough. I think it will help the family and we have a great giving community in Rochester. So everyone always reaches out to help each other no matter what is going on at the time.”

Additional donations can also be given to the Red Cross for any other families that are in need.

