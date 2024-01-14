ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officials with the City of Rochester announced that Rochester City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the Rochester Public Library, and other administrative offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 15.

Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the week of January 15. Rochester Animal Services will be closed on MLK Day and it’ll also be closed on Tuesday, January 16 for staff training.

The City’s ice skating rinks at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square on Court Street and the Genesee Valley Park Sports Complex on Elmwood Avenue will be open Monday for normal hours.

The annual “Skate to Commemorate” open skating get-together at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink will be held on Monday with free admission for bringing a canned good to donate. For more information and full rink hours, click here.

The City’s 311 Call Center will remain open during its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.