As of 11 p.m., less than a percentage point separates the top two candidates in the primary for the 23th Congressional District.

In that primary, Max Della Pia leads Tracy Mitrano 32.88% to 31.94%.

The winner of the primary will take on Rep. Tom Reed.

The 23rd Congressional District covers areas in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes, including parts of Ontario County and all of Seneca County.