Climate activists hold rally in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Climate activists raised their voices Thursday afternoon in downtown Rochester.

The rally was put together by number of climate and ecologically-focused organizations. Their goal was to advocate for the passage of a $3.5 trillion federal budget reconciliation that would invest funds into climate solutions and jobs, among other things.

One of the organizers said throwing money at the issue is not the only way to solve the problem.

“Investments will definitely help but the most important thing is that we stop pushing money into the fossil fuel industry because the IPCC report made it really clear humans are the cause of climate change and burning of fossil fuels is behind that,” said Britten Evans, organizer and activist with Friends of the Earth.

Thursday’s demonstration was one of eight happening in New York State, and one of 40 happening across the country, demanding the allocation of money towards combatting climate change.

