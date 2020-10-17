Clifton Springs man dies after crash in Seneca

SENECA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that took place late Saturday morning in the town of Seneca at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 20.

Deputies said 63-year-old William White was driving southbound on County Road 20 when he failed to stop at a stop sign with County Road 4. John Yannotti was heading westbound on County Road 4 and struck White in the driver’s side of his vehicle.

Finger Lakes Ambulance transported Yanotti and his wife, Charlotte, to Thompson Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Finger Lakes Ambulance transported White to Clifton Springs Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies say all parties involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The intersection was closed for approximately three hours.

Clifton Springs, Hopewell, Stanley and Seneca Castle Fire Departments assisted deputies at the scene.