Clifton Springs Hospital completes Phase I of expansion/upgrades

Bringing state of the art care to rural areas. It’s a mission of Rochester Regional Health who is partnered with Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic to expand and renovate to better serve the community.

This is going encompass a total of over 50,000 square feet of the campus, and will be a $32 million dollar two-phase plan. Phase I wrapped up Wednesday, bringing to Clifton Springs medical care that includes upgraded physical therapy, rehab, radiology modifications, and other highlights.

Dr. Eric Beiber, the President and CEO of Rochester Regional Health, says this brings things to Clifton Springs that have always been a part of the hospital, but will look and feel brand new. “Rochester Regional Health is all about making it easier for patients to access care, and Clifton Springs as a hospital has been a beacon of hope for the community.”

Dustin Riccio, the President of the Eastern Region for Rochester Regional says what additional care features patients can expect.

“They’re going to see modernized OR’s, modernized women’s health services, physical therapy, rehab…even some of the backspace that we have and their sterile processing is brand new,” says Riccio.



This project is partially funded through Lisk-Morris Family Community Challenge, which is matching local donations, up to $1.5 million, through the end of the year.

Rochester Regional and CSH&C hope to have both phases completed by the end of 2020.