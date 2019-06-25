“Clergy on Patrol” builds community-police relations in Rochester

Local religious leaders teamed up with the Rochester Police Department on Monday to kick off the “Clergy on Patrol” summer program.

Throughout the summer months, RPD officers and local ministers will be walking through southwest Rochester with Mayor Lovely Warren. The walks are in a mission to engage with residents and business owners. Local clergy say the effort aims to build engagement with hard-to-reach areas in Rochester.

“Regarding the activity that takes place here, we’re just reaching out, letting them know we’re a friend, not a stranger; we’re here if we need to help them out,” commented William Lewis, Jr., a participant in the program.

“Clergy on Patrol” continues Mayor Warren’s strategy of enlisting faith leaders to help reach communities throughout Rochester. The program aims to strengthen the relationship between the Rochester community and the RPD with the goal of creating safer neighborhoods.