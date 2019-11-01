Cleanup ensues after wind gusts rip down power lines and knocks down trees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The cleanup begins to pick up fallen trees and restore fallen power lines after up to 60 miles per hour winds left many without power and in some cases damaged property.

High winds topple trees and damages a house in Greece. Owner says he felt the whole house shake early this morning. The tree snapped near the base and crashed through the attic.@News_8 pic.twitter.com/ZgJ5Jp2xq2 — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) November 1, 2019

At its peak, more than 21,000 customers lost power in Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, Cayuga and Wyoming Counties.

Up to 60 mph winds and more than 20,000 customers without power — check out the sights and soundsof last night's wind storm. #ROC pic.twitter.com/WN6d0Cn8AR — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) November 1, 2019

A majority of these outages were in Monroe County where more than 4,000 homes were still without power as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Some more damage from last night. This gentleman who lives in North Greece had a tree fall on his truck and roof of house. Luckily he is alright, but lots of damage to his property. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qt4q8XbkbH — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) November 1, 2019

Most of the damage was done before sunrise, and now — recovery begins

In Brighton, crews used front loaders and pushing fallen branches and debris to the side of the roads.

Front loader pushing a fallen tree branch off the street in Brighton. A very busy morning! pic.twitter.com/fPssDoTSFA — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) November 1, 2019

Over in Irondequoit, crews could be seen and heard using chainsaws to dismantle large branches blocking the roads.

Crews are out this morning clearing the streets from falling tree branches due to the high winds in Irondequoit. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/8YXdUGBiTo — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) November 1, 2019

RG&E said they are working on responding to all areas to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

One Rochester 22-year-old had a tree limb smash his Cadillac around 2 a.m.