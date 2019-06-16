Class action lawsuit filed against International Joint Commission

“We’ve had it, we’re done,” President of the Lake Ontario Landowners Association Jim Shea said.

That was the slogan behind a rally held in Sandy Creek New York by the Lake Ontario Landowners Association.

The room was packed with homeowners, businesses and frustrated residents.

They are demanding compensation for the damage caused by flooding in 2017 and 2019, which they say is a result of policies put out by the International Joint Commission.

“Six people have caused all this devastation here along the lake, six people, and we’re done, we’re tired, we’re gonna fight” Jim Shea President of the organization,” Shea said.

“We are going to file a class action lawsuit against the IJC …. Secondly, we’re calling for an investigation into the IJC. We’re gonna file criminal complaints against the IJC,” Shea said.

The group at the rally was filled with residents like Joe Burgio, who has lived along old Edgemere Drive for the past 50 years.

His basement is flooded, forcing him to continually run pumps. He has also lost his dock and had to replace the glass doors on the back of his house. He wants compensation.

“I’m 20 grand in the hole, brand new dock that’s floating over in Toronto somewhere, my gas and electric are 6, 700 dollars a month cause I’m running 4 or 5 pumps cause I got two feet of water in my basement…. Whose paying me this time,” Joe Burgio, Old Edgemere Drive resident said.

Even with the damage to his property, he’s skeptical that a lawsuit will work.

“They’re trying to sue the IJC but from what I heard they can’t because it’s a federal treaty between two countries,” Burgio said.

“I like to see that treaty torn right up and go back to 1958D. I don’t care what anybody says, when we had 1950D there wasn’t a problem,” Burgio said.