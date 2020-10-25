CJI hosts Harvest Roots Festival 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The harvest season brought a festival to Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday afternoon. Organizers with the Community Justice Initiative said the Harvest Roots Festival was a celebration of the season and joy in the black community.

The event highlighted art, music and food from the Rochester area and featured interactive games for children.

“Pulling together in light of the harvest season and sharing education and black joy and light and encouragement to the people in our community,” Jasmine Holliman said.

