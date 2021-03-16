Civil rights group calls for federal investigation into Rochester Police Department

Watch Live: This event will be streamed live on this page starting at 6 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Activist leaders from around the nation will gather in Rochester Tuesday, calling for federal monitoring of the Rochester Police Department. The Arc of Justice has scheduled a press conference for 6 p.m.

In a press release, The Arc of Justice says it will “petition the government for a redress of grievances regarding the racially discriminatory pattern and practices of the Rochester Police Department.”

Expected speakers include Eric Garner’s mother Gwen Carr, Daniel Prude’s brother Joe Prude, Tyshon Jones‘ grandmother Phyllis Lowery, and Elba Pope, the mother of the 9-year-old girl who was pepper sprayed by Rochester police.

Arc of Justice founder Rev. Kirsten John Foy is also scheduled to speak, along with Rochester Chapter President Justin Morris and representatives from the New York Civil Liberties Union.