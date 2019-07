ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A City of Rochester worker flew through the front window of the garbage truck he was in when it got stuck under the Scio Street bridge this morning.

Rochester Police say that the driver has stated that he was using a different truck today, and when he struck the bridge it caused the truck to come to an abrupt stop and threw his passenger through the windshield and onto the road.

The worker has only suffered minor injuries.