City votes to request emergency state control of the school district’s budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city council passed a measure Monday formally asking New York state to monitor the Rochester city school district’s finances.

City council is calling the budget deficit a crisis.

They say once the budget is approved they have no say in what the district does. According to council president Scott, the only way to fix it is with state oversight.

“To say that this happened after the budget was approved and the conditions are what they are now it is a reflection of our intense concern how it is impacting the taxpayers overall,” said Loretta Scott, city council president.

The resolution requests state officials to monitor and place constraints on the district’s finances.

The city says that have recently been put on credit watch and that the district’s financial troubles are impacting the city bond ratings.

But Board of Education commissioner Willa Powell says this is not the case.

“In my research into the city’s borrowing suggests that if there’s a difficulty in the city’s bond rating it’s because of the city’s borrowing,” said Powell.

She cites repeated overspending by the city and says the districts’ budget has gotten smaller. Powell went on to say that the board acknowledges the problem, but that the budget should never have been as low as it was in the first place

“We always on the edge of insolvency because we do not get the funding that we need from the state that the state has acknowledged itself we should be getting under the contract for excellence,” said Powell.

At the special council meeting, many council members expressed distrust in the board going forward. They said state takeover was the best option

“It would take many years to readjust the tax bases. Probably much longer than we have at this point the most efficient way to do it is to ask for the stage to step in,” said Tim Curtin, city Corporation Counsel.

The next step would be for legislation to be passed on a state level to officially start monitoring the district finances