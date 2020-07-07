1  of  74
City to create online public database of Rochester police disciplinary records

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Rochester Police Department unveiled new patrol cruises on March 3, 2020 (Rochester Police Department Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has announced that its working to create an online database of police department disciplinary records in response to repeal of Section 50-a of New York State Civil Service Law.

 50-a of the Civil Rights law shields police personnel records to the public. However in early June, the New York State Senate repealed 50-a along with passing another bill which requires the New York State Police to wear body cameras.

MORE | Police reform in New York: State Senate passes 50-A repeal, New York State Police body camera bills

Currently, those records are accessible by filing a Freedom of Information Request. The new database will ultimately make access to those records without a FOIL request.

“We have already received a number of FOILs asking for such records, including one for all RPD disciplinary records,” City Communications Director Justin Roj said in a statement. “This new database will allow everyone to access these records without the delay of processing a FOIL request.”

According to a release, the City hopes to have the database running “as soon as possible, but no later than year-end.”

In addition to creating the user interface, all disciplinary records for the police department must be digitized and indexed.

In addition to this change, the Rochester Police Department is also facing budget cuts. Earlier this year the Rochester City Council passed a budget announcing RPD will be losing $3.6 million.

MORE| City Council members say RPD budget reduction is ‘just the beginning’ of police reform

On top of the $3.6 million, the budget fully funds the Police Accountability Board, cuts the incoming Rochester police class by half, and reallocates money from special events to the recreation department.

Local legislators say they want to see the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office do something similar.

Rochester City Councilmember Mary Lupien (D-East), and Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) released a statement Monday night calling on both the the RPD and the MSCO create the online databases of police disciplinary records.

“We are calling on the Chief and the Sheriff to do the right thing and post the records online,” said Lupien said in a press release.

“This would be a good faith step that aligns with the spirit of the law and this moment in history,” said Barnhart in a press release.

Lupien and Barnhart said that posting the records online should not require more resources than departments having to continuously fill open records requests. 

“Posting disciplinary records online makes them accessible to the public. This proactive step would go a long way in holding law enforcement accountable and building trust with the community,” said Lupien in a press release.

“Telling people to file a FOIL isn’t the right approach. The open records law allows governments to drag their feet for weeks or months. The process can be hard for people to navigate,” said Barnhart in a press release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

