City school buses now rigged with cameras

Rochester city school buses are now getting safer thanks to new technology installed to watch the driver’s every move.

Cameras have been installed facing forward in front of the bus and toward the driver in every school bus across the city. “It helps them to understand their driving habits and behaviors and allows us to coach them through those behaviors,” says General Manager of Monroe Trans Michael Bottino.

“This is one of the 200 buses across Monroe County that have the video system installed,” said Bottino. The company, despite its coincidental name, is nationwide and used by many school systems across America.

“After a G-Force event happens, a video is sent to a third-party vendor.” It records 12 seconds before and 4 seconds after from potentially a hard break or a pot hole. The video is reviewed and brought to the driver. The reactions they say have been positive. “At the end of the day, every driver wants to be safe when transporting valuable commodities in there, so drivers really do care about safety.”

The DriveCam’s have been installed in over 30 states across the country and according to Bottino, accidents have dropped 38% for those vehicles with the drive-cam installed.

The driver also has the capability of triggering the camera to save a recording, for example if a car drives through the stop sign when picking up or dropping off. This could be used in criminal cases down the road.