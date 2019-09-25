Expect delays on Monroe Avenue as city begins work to remove potholes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Driving down Monroe Avenue in the city of Rochester, you may notice potholes, uneven sidewalks, and crumbling curbs. In two weeks, that street will look brand new.

The repairs will be done on the stretch of Monroe Avenue from Goodman Street to 490. The city engineer, Holly Barrett, said they’ll be grinding off the top of the road. They’ll then do deep repairs to the street, getting rid of potholes and deteriorated asphalt. It’ll be finished off with a brand new smooth top layer.

They’ll also work on curbs and sidewalks that need repairs and put an accessible ramp at every intersection.

“We do have a very short construction season up here. So we have to work during the day and really have to be out there sometimes during peak times just so we can beat the snow,” said Barrett. “I’m very proud that we’ve been able to get as much done this summer as we have. Construction is a short term disruption but I think in the end all the users will be grateful for it, Monroe Avenue has been on the list for a while so I just ask everyone to be patient,” she said.

Barrett also said they’ll be doing the same types of repairs on South Avenue. That project is weather dependent, so if the snow holds up long enough, they’ll try to get it done this fall.

The city says they sent out letters to people and businesses that’ll be affected by the construction. To find updates on road closures and traffic disruptions, you can go to their website.