ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The city unveiled a new crime-fighting technology Tuesday, to buckle down on the crime in Rochester.

It’s called Report-it. Report-it is a smartphone app that will let residents anonymously report a non-emergency crime.

Community members say the city’s new app is a start.

“This new tool that the Mayor rolled out, I think it can help,” Clay Harris, President and Founder of United and Healing Through Hope in Monroe County says.

Harris adds, although he supports the app, he still has some questions.

“How will Mayor Evans market it, advertise it, promote it,” Harris says. “Make people feel confident that their personal information and/or their anonymousness will stay. I think those are very key to trying to get the word out.”

City of Rochester, Mayor Malik Evans says, he is confident that there will be no privacy issues while using the app.

“As everyone knows, I am a big person on privacy,” Mayor Evans says. “This will not violate any privacy standards – no personal information will be collected or saved.”

Something else Harris suggested was weekend activity. Right now, non-emergency tips to the app will only be reviewed Monday through Friday during business hours.

“I think if it takes hold, and gets good traction, I think he should even roll it out for the weekend so it can be monitored too,” Harris says.

Harris adds that the community in Rochester needs this, now more than ever.

“Truly, we’re in a crisis,” he says. “People need to step up and speak up.”

Reportable categories include reporting a suspicious person, activity, guns and weapons, theft, and more. App users will also be able to submit any photos they may have of their concerns.

For those who would like to report a crime, text ‘Rochester’ to 63975.