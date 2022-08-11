ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester will serve as the host of the 2022 New York State Canal Conference, Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday.

This is the first time the conference will be held in Rochester, as Mayor Evans says it’s a great opportunity to showcase the Roc the Riverway initiative while sharing future plans for the canal and river.

“One of the more exciting aspects of this conference is the timing,” Mayor Evans said. “Because it’s gonna coincide with our ROC the Riverway weekend.”

He also said those who attend the conference will get to see the Aqueduct Reimagine project, explaining the aqueduct was a key piece of the canal system that allows the canal to cross the Genesee River.

The conference — scheduled for October 2-4 — will take place at the Strathallan Hotel.