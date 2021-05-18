Rochester to hold community gun buy-back program: ‘Getting guns off our streets must be a priority

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In partnership with N.Y. State Attorney General Leticia James and the Rochester Police Department, Mayor Lovely Warren announced a Community Gun Buy-Back program will be held next week.

The gun buy-back will take place Wednesday, May 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Church of Love Faith Center, 700 Exchange St.

Payments for the following types of guns will made by gift cards at the site:

$25 – non-working or antique firearms

$75 – rifles and shotguns

$150 – handguns

$250 – assault weapons

Participants may surrender as many firearms as they wish. Guns must be brought unloaded and placed in a plastic or paper bag, or a box. Licensed gun dealers, active or retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for this program. This is an Amnesty program and no identification is needed and no questions will be asked of the person dropping off the firearm(s).

“Getting guns off our streets must be a priority,” Mayor Warren said in a statement. “That’s why I’m glad our police department is partnering with the Attorney General’s Office and our churches to host a gun buy-back event next week. I know Chief Herriott-Sullivan and her team are working with their partners in law enforcement to stop the flow of illegal guns into our city. We must continue working together with our citizens to take these guns off our streets so our residents can feel safe in their neighborhoods and live the lives they deserve.”

Participants must wear mask and maintain social distancing while at The Church of Love Faith Center.