City of Rochester to hold community clean up and restoration effort

Local News
(News 8 WROC Photo/Jack Watson)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and other city officials are will manage community clean-up efforts Sunday morning in the City of Rochester.

This comes after a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest turned violent Saturday, ending in looting, overturned cars, vandalized businesses and more destruction.

City officials say the Rochester Fire Department, Department of Environmental Services and Neighborhood and Business Development are all working together to assess the damage.

They’ll then use city resources and outside contractors to secure buildings, remove trash and debris and ensure the safety of the community’s buildings.

Anyone interested in pitching for the community clean up effort are encouraged to meet at the Frontier Field VIP Parking lot at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Garbage bags, PPE and other cleaning materials will be provided. The city will direct volunteers to areas in need of the most support.

