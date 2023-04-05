ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following its official July 2022 unveiling, the City of Rochester is looking for community feedback on FloShare, its electric carshare program.

The city says it’s looking to expand the program, and is using a survey; saying it will take 10 minutes, and upon completion, the survey taker will receive a $10 credit to the service. It will close April 30.

The survey will assess if the taker uses the service, determine possible locations, and any other feedback.

When FloShare currently three initial sites:

The City of Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St.

St. Mary’s Campus Garage, 55 Genesee St.

Genesee Valley Park Sports Complex parking lot, 131 Elmwood Ave.

The City says “110 drivers have rented Floshare cars more than 1,000 times to drive more than 60,000 miles over more than 13,000 hours.”

FloShare can be used with an app or its website, with rides at $5 an hour, and $40 for the whole day.

“A robust and affordable electric-vehicle carsharing program can go a long way toward reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and closing the transportation gap for residents who don’t own a vehicle or occasionally need another one,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. “Achieving the goals of environmental sustainability and economic empowerment in a single program demonstrates how we are becoming a safe, equitable, and prosperous Rochester.”