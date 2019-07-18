Tony Hawk foundation boosts ROC skate park plans, city seeking contractor

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The construction of ROC City Skate Park takes a step forward. According to city officials, the project will now go out on a public bid next week to select a contractor.

The city was already given $250,000 from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk’s foundation, but now more plans are being put forth.

The urban style skate park will be a 14,300 square foot custom concrete and wheel friendly area where skaters can practice or perfect those competitive skills.

“A bowl that is sort of designed to use as all different levels of skaters that was sort of the trick that the designed being able to invite young skaters, that are just learning the sport but also creating a challenge that the more advanced skaters can use so we’re pretty excited about the mix of that design,” said Holly Barrett, City Engineer.

Roc City Skatepark is closer to becoming a reality! Public bids go out next week to select a contractor! Check out the final designs! Hear what @CityRochesterNY today on Sunrise! #roc #skaterboy #Rochester @tonyhawk pic.twitter.com/PVAKfni07P — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) July 18, 2019

The Rochester City Council approved funding and the newly designs after the public weighed in on it last year. It’s a three phase project. According to Friends of Roc-City Skatepark, phase two and three would expand the park underneath the Susan B Anthony/ Fredrick Douglas bridge, but more funding is needed. The costs of the park ranges over $1 million. Funds from Friends of Roc-City Skatepark have been allocated as well as state funds part of 13 different Roc the Riverway projects.

“We’re looking at the first phase of this skatepark. It’s going to be something that the community will really wrap their arms around and enjoy. It’s going to be something an enhancement for our downtown,” said Norman Jones, Department of Environmental Services with the City of Rochester.

City officials said not only will this park excite skate enthusiasts but hope it’ll bring more tourism to the Flower city.

“I’m just very excited about it personally. I think it’s something that the community has been asking for a long time. it brings a lot of vibrancy to this area,” said Barrett.

If all goes as planned, construction is expected to begin this fall and is scheduled to be completed by summer of next year.