ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — If you have a child who plays sports, URMC is about to conduct a new study that could improve how doctors and coaches detect concussions in them and get them on the path for a faster recovery.

Sports Medical researchers have found this age group is the most at risk for long-lasting effects from concussions because their brain is still developing. But by testing blood samples and the pattern of symptoms they show, they could link together to catch onto the threat ahead of time.