ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a three-year impasse, the City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Locust Club have reached a new labor agreement, city officials announced Friday.

The new agreement will last for five years, and replaces the contract that expired in 2019. It increases wages “to keep officer pay competitive” with surrounding agencies, adds support for officer wellness, and adds “increased flexibility” for managing officer discipline and staffing shortages, city representatives stated.

“I am happy that we were able to resolve this three-year impasse,” Rochester Police Chief David Smith stated. “Bringing this contract to completion allows us to move forward as a department and focus our efforts on new initiatives to better serve our citizens.”

Mayor Malik Evans said that resolving labor negotiations is a “top priority” for him. On October 12, the city agreed on a contract with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Currently, the city is negotiating with the Rochester firefighters’ union.

“It is important to our colleagues in labor that the Administration commits the resources required to negotiate quickly, fairly, and in good faith, for the benefit of our employees and the citizens of Rochester.”