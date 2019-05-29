City of Rochester Public Safety Recruitment Campaign Underway

It’s uncommon that the City’s Police Department, Fire Department and the Department of Emergency Communications (911) are hiring.

Their recruiters along with city leaders are urging Rochester residents to apply for their open positions. The city are partnering up with local churches in efforts to get the word out.

Beginning Sunday, June 2, recruiters from the three public safety agencies will visit services at houses of worship each Sunday in June to provide brochures and posters with information and requirements for the job titles of 911 Dispatchers, Police Officer and Firefighter

All three departments have exams being held this summer.

Interested candidates should attend the following participating houses of worship and service times:

• 9:30 a.m., Sunday, June 2: Heart & Soul Community Church, 1185 N. Clinton Ave.

• 10:30 a.m., Sunday, June 9: Glory House International, 44 Exchange Blvd. (lower level)

• 11 a.m., Sunday, June 16: Aenon Missionary Baptist Church, 175 Genesee St.

• 10:45 a.m., Sunday, June 23: Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 304 Joseph Ave.

• 11:30 a.m., Sunday, June 30: Faith, Healing & Deliverance, 875 E. Main St., 3rd Floor.

All three jobs require a written exam and a successful background check. The Police Officer and Firefighter jobs also have physical fitness requirements.