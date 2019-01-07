City of Rochester promotes new job search site for local workers Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Local job seekers have a new way of connecting with employers in the Rochester area.

Rochester leaders were on hand to celebrate the grand opening of a new job website called shiftdiff.com. The search engine simplifies the job search process and makes it easier for applicants to find openings they might not have known existed otherwise.

Amorette Miller, one of the owners of the website, described how it works.

"Now, local employers can find local candidates who simply want to work and live nearby," said Miller. "Job seekers on ShiftDiff can upload their resume and create a free profile. Their resumes will be shared only with employers seeking candidates with their unique job history and qualifications."

Miller says the website was named "ShiftDiff" as a tribute to the working men and women who protect the public and keep our streets, buildings and highways clean beautiful and safe.