Closings
City of Rochester proclaiming Friday as ‘Gun Violence Awareness Day,’ part of national movement

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “A shot from a gun can’t be undone.” That’s the main message that Mayor Lovely Warren and the Rochester City Council are trying to get across Friday, and through Sunday.

Mayor Warren and the Countil declared June 5 as Gun Violence Awareness Day. Originally, it was part of a national movement, created to remember Chicago teenager Hadiya Pendleton. She was shot and killed after performing in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. The day is happens the first Friday of June.

“We call on all citizens to Wear Orange, clasp hands and join a movement —a wellspring — to change the culture of violence of all kinds — to ensure that Hadiya, as well as all those who are injured or become victims from gun violence, do not die or suffer in vain,” states the joint proclamation, as provided from a statement to the media today.  “A call is made for all Rochesterians to help reduce gun violence, pledge to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and encourage responsible gun ownership in order to keep our families safe.”

Mayor Warren and Vice President William Lightfoot, the chair of Rochester Against Gun Violence Coalition, want Rochesterians to wear orange and post to social media about the day today through Sunday.

RAGVC will host a virtual panel discussion on gun violence awareness later this month.

They will also be conducting community outreach efforts, which includes asking homeowners to use orange lightbulbs or wear orange. The statement to media did not say if the outreach would happen through phone, online, or in person.

The Rochester Police Department also plans to offer youth and family events such as an anti-violence message contest. 

