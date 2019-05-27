City of Rochester parade remembers fallen veterans

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Memorial day is a day to remember the lives of veterans we have lost and to honor the legacies left behind. The City of Rochester celebrated Memorial Day with a parade, paying tribute to those fallen veterans.

Hundreds of people claimed their spots along East Avenue to watch the parade go by.

Memorial Parade Downtown Many chapters of veterans made their way along the parade route Monday morning. With them was the 198th Army Band of Rochester. ​​​​​​​

"America first. This commemorates the flag of the United States, the fallen soldiers in different combat in different scenarios and their families," said Colonel Hector Alvardo, who served in the US Army. "Big respect for everyone and our nation."

There was also many local school bands and dance teams that took part in the parade this year.