City of Rochester looking for woman flipped over by garbage truck in July video

Do you recognize the woman in this video? Please reach out to us at newsroom@wroctv.com, on Facebook, or on Twitter.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video from Rochester is making the rounds on social media Tuesday.

It shows a Rochester garbage truck ripping a city bench up from its spot, and tossing a sitting woman in the process.

Officials say the video is from near the end of July, but the city didn’t receive it until the following month when a citizen submitted it.

“The incident on tape happened at the end of July, and we didn’t receive it until the end of August,” said Karen St. Aubin, City of Rochester Director of Operation.

St. Aubin says the woman in the video has not yet been identified, and city officials are hoping the video will help them identify her.

“Nobody seems to know who this woman is,” St. Aubin said. “We certainly are trying to find her and if anybody knows who she is, or knows her family, we would love for them to contact us.”

St. Aubin says the garbage truck driver was a long-term employee who had planned retirement. She says he retired shortly after the incident and did not report it.

“Certainly that’s a problem as it goes against our city policy, certainly, and now we have this incident where we’re trying to re-enact it and get to the right person,” she said.

The video was captured from surveillance cameras at Shop-Smart Mini Mart at the corner on South Avenue and Comfort Street in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood.

“That truck was servicing a litter basket, that’s what it was doing — it has an arm and it reached out and it caught the back of the bench when it was coming back in,” St. Aubin said. “We go over this with our operators all the time and we remind them that anything you’re servicing, you got to make sure you have distance from anything that’s there, including benches.”