City of Rochester launches national search for permanent police chief

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 12:31 PM EST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 12:31 PM EST

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The City of Rochester is taking applications for its police chief.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday that a national search for a permanent chief is formally underway and the application deadline is set for January 27.

Interim chief Mark Simmons has headed the Rochester Police Department since September.

