City of Rochester launches national search for permanent police chief
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The City of Rochester is taking applications for its police chief.
Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday that a national search for a permanent chief is formally underway and the application deadline is set for January 27.
Interim chief Mark Simmons has headed the Rochester Police Department since September.
