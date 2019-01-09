City of Rochester launches national search for permanent police chief

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The City of Rochester is taking applications for its police chief.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday that a national search for a permanent chief is formally underway and the application deadline is set for January 27.

Interim chief Mark Simmons has headed the Rochester Police Department since September.