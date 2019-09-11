City of Rochester facing lawsuit over plans for Colgate School property

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is facing another lawsuit. Neighbors of the former Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School are trying to block a developer’s plans for the property.

The historic campus, located near Highland Park, has been vacant since the school moved to a new location. Developers want to build two new apartment buildings there. The city has approved the plans but neighbors say environmental concerns have been ignored.

Bob Thompson lives near the former Colgate School.

“This is not something that’s out of the blue. You know all during our public input sessions we came back again and again and again with regards to the environmental aspect and the impact it is going to have on the neighborhood as well as the neighbors and the character of the campus. All of that is very important to the neighborhood.”

City council approved the proposed plans last month.