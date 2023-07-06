ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a heat advisory in effect for Monroe County, the City of Rochester is enacting a cool sweep.
Rochester residents can expect to beat the heat at any of Rochester’s libraries, R-Centers, public pools, and spray parks.
The city posted a list of where residents can go to cool off:
- R-Centers:
- Adams Street
- Avenue D
- Carter Street
- Frederick Douglass on South Avenue
- Edgerton on Backus Street
- Willie W. Lightfoot on Flint Street
- David F. Gantt on North Street
- Trenton & Pamela Jackson on North Clinton Avenue
- Thomas P. Ryan on Webster Avenue
- Tushaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope on Campbell Street
- All City Branch Libraries
- Arnett Boulevard Branch
- Central Library on South Avenue
- Charlotte Branch on Lake Avenue
- Frederick Douglass Community Library on South Avenue
- Lyell Avenue Branch
- Maplewood Community Library on Dewey Avenue
- Monroe Avenue Branch
- Phillis Wheatley Community Library on Samuel Mcree Way
- Sully Branch on Webster Avenue
- North Winton Road Branch
- Public Pools:
- Genesee Valley Park Pool on Elmwood Avenue
- Adams Street R-Center Pool
- Spray Parks:
- Carter Street R-Center
- Edgerton R-Center
- David F. Gantt R-Center
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center
- Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center on Grover Street
- Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope.
- Spray Features:
- MLK Park
- Fourth and Peck Playground
- Troup Street Park
The city added that Durand Eastman Beach and the pool at the Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center will be open for the summer season next Monday