ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a heat advisory in effect for Monroe County, the City of Rochester is enacting a cool sweep.

Rochester residents can expect to beat the heat at any of Rochester’s libraries, R-Centers, public pools, and spray parks.

The city posted a list of where residents can go to cool off:

  • R-Centers:
    • Adams Street
    • Avenue D
    • Carter Street
    • Frederick Douglass on South Avenue
    • Edgerton on Backus Street
    • Willie W. Lightfoot on Flint Street
    • David F. Gantt on North Street
    • Trenton & Pamela Jackson on North Clinton Avenue
    • Thomas P. Ryan on Webster Avenue
    • Tushaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope on Campbell Street
  • All City Branch Libraries
    • Arnett Boulevard Branch
    • Central Library on South Avenue
    • Charlotte Branch on Lake Avenue
    • Frederick Douglass Community Library on South Avenue
    • Lyell Avenue Branch
    • Maplewood Community Library on Dewey Avenue
    • Monroe Avenue Branch
    • Phillis Wheatley Community Library on Samuel Mcree Way
    • Sully Branch on Webster Avenue
    • North Winton Road Branch
  • Public Pools:
    • Genesee Valley Park Pool on Elmwood Avenue
    • Adams Street R-Center Pool
  • Spray Parks:
    • Carter Street R-Center
    • Edgerton R-Center
    • David F. Gantt R-Center
    • Thomas P. Ryan R-Center
    • Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center on Grover Street
    • Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope.
  • Spray Features:
    • MLK Park
    • Fourth and Peck Playground
    • Troup Street Park

The city added that Durand Eastman Beach and the pool at the Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center will be open for the summer season next Monday