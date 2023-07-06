ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a heat advisory in effect for Monroe County, the City of Rochester is enacting a cool sweep.

Rochester residents can expect to beat the heat at any of Rochester’s libraries, R-Centers, public pools, and spray parks.

The city posted a list of where residents can go to cool off:

R-Centers: Adams Street Avenue D Carter Street Frederick Douglass on South Avenue Edgerton on Backus Street Willie W. Lightfoot on Flint Street David F. Gantt on North Street Trenton & Pamela Jackson on North Clinton Avenue Thomas P. Ryan on Webster Avenue Tushaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope on Campbell Street

All City Branch Libraries Arnett Boulevard Branch Central Library on South Avenue Charlotte Branch on Lake Avenue Frederick Douglass Community Library on South Avenue Lyell Avenue Branch Maplewood Community Library on Dewey Avenue Monroe Avenue Branch Phillis Wheatley Community Library on Samuel Mcree Way Sully Branch on Webster Avenue North Winton Road Branch

Public Pools: Genesee Valley Park Pool on Elmwood Avenue Adams Street R-Center Pool

Spray Parks: Carter Street R-Center Edgerton R-Center David F. Gantt R-Center Thomas P. Ryan R-Center Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center on Grover Street Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope.

Spray Features : MLK Park Fourth and Peck Playground Troup Street Park

The city added that Durand Eastman Beach and the pool at the Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center will be open for the summer season next Monday