City of Rochester continues to prepare ahead of protests today

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of The Black Lives Matter rally — which is due to start in the afternoon by the Liberty Pole — the city of Rochester started prepping very early in the morning.

Crew began dropping off barricades at 4:45am, and the American flags were removed in front of the county office building.

The city identified more than 80 buildings that were looted or vandalized last weekend. That’s why the local government isn’t taking any chances.

In a statement, County Executive Adam Bello announced several County office buildings will close tomorrow adding, “This action is being taken in anticipation of large demonstration in the vicinity tomorrow. The related noise and potential road closures could affect the ability of County employees to complete their duties. Instead, employees who report to these two buildings are preparing to work from home.”

The Regional Transit Center is also planning to adjust their schedules should demonstrations go awry. You can check for any changes here.

