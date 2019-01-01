City of Rochester cancels fireworks due to weather Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The City of Rochester has again canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks display.

The display was scheduled to take place Monday evening at 9 p.m., but the city says inclement weather will prevent it. A city spokesperson explains high winds expected Monday night have created safety concerns for the event.

Ironically, the cancellation comes two weeks after the City of Rochester told News 8 that there would be no New Year's Eve fireworks display due to declining attendance in recent years. The city said it had instead redirected the money used for the yearly display for other activities.

However, after the cancellation became public, a private donor stepped in offering to pay for the display.

Other celebrations, including ice skating from noon to 9:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park and a party at the convention center, will go on as planned.

