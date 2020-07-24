City leaders react to recent events of violence, amid city emergency order

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — In the wake of recent violence Wednesday night, some people are saying the mayor’s curfew and ban on large gatherings isn’t working, some disagree, others are saying there’s more talk about.

Council member Malik Evans said the issue of violence in the city is not a question of whether the mayor’s emergency order is working or not. He said it’s one tool, but it’s not everything — a larger community response is needed.

“Government solutions are not going to solve anything, people have to take personal responsibility,” said Evans.

Evans listed several concerns that he said the focus should be directed towards.

“The combination of the coronavirus, people gathering in large groups, illegal guns and personal disputes — that is a recipe for disaster and that is what we are seeing right now,” said Evans. “There are other alternatives than violence and using gun that, nine times out of ten is illegal, that’s the issue we need to focus on.”

He said these larger concerns that contribute to violence happen with or without the curfew, and described resources that should be offered to those with personal disputes that lead to violence.

“If you have a family member that is going out to solve a dispute with a gun or a knife, or fist, there are resources in the community they can engage with,” he said. He said Rise Up Rochester, Pathways to Peace, and the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition are all organizations that provide resources and help, and have been doing so for years.

Chief Mark S. Mura of Rochester Police Department said the emergency order is working and helping. He said it may not seem like it, especially after the violent incidents on Wednesday night, but it has been making a difference for the most part.

“I think overall there has been a decrease, obviously in light of last night it wouldn’t seem that way, but in truth I think there has been a decrease,” said Mura. “Anytime that you limit large gatherings where folks are drinking, possibly doing drugs or partying in general, especially late at night, you limit or decrease potential for violence.”

Over the next few days and weeks, you’ll see an increased presence of RPD personnel, as well as local and state partners in law enforcement. “We really need to get a handle on violence and make sure city is safe for everybody,” said Mura.

Mura said the RPD tries to reach out to mediate any potential incidents of violence.

“Anytime we get intelligence or info that indicates there may be violence forthcoming we address that, we reach out, try to mediate. We use social workers, all kinds of programs we utilize that before violence takes place,” said Mura.

He said the ban on large groups is not just for COVID-19 concerns and violence, but also for quality of life concerns.

“If you live in a neighborhood and there’s 200 or 300 people outside your door at 12 a.m. at night, making noise, it’s a quality of life issue. So what I’m going to ask of everybody in the public, if you see something say something — if you see a large gathering or party starting call 911 so we can address it,” said Mura.

Mayor Warren renewed the order for the weekend, and stands by her decision to have it in place. The order must be renewed every five days.

“Willie Lightfoot always says, ‘a shot from a gun can’t be undone’ — lately there’s been a lot of domestic violence and incidents between family members that comes to head,” she said.