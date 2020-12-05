City kickstarts asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at East High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester is partnering with Monroe County to provide free, rapid COVID-19 tests for those in the community who are asymptomatic. Testing is available at four Rochester locations and on Saturday the tests began at East High School on E Main Street.

Residents are encouraged to arrive in personal vehicles for drive-up testing, however walk-ups will be accommodated.

“Getting tested is essential to protecting our circles,” Mayor Warren said. “Someone could have COVID and not show any symptoms, but they can still spread the disease to those they come into contact with; their parents, grandparents, siblings, friends or other loved ones. I encourage everyone to utilize this free service and register to get tested. I have experienced first-hand the pain this disease can cause and I don`t want any other family to experience it.”

Pre-registration is highly encouraged and those who are looking to get tested can register here or by calling 311. The City of Rochester said residents who are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or call the Monroe County COVID Hotline at (585) 753-5555

“Rochester and Monroe County have experienced a rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks. Through this partnership with the City of Rochester, we are able to target asymptomatic residents to ensure they are not inadvertently spreading this virus to others. It is going to take a community-wide effort to flatten our curve, and increased testing is one tool that we know works to slow spread of COVID-19,” County Executive Adam Bello said.

Those who do not preregister can be accommodated until testing capacities are full.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents will be notified within 20 minutes if test results come back positive. If the test is negative, residents will be notified within 72 hours.

Testing sites, times and dates are as follows:

• East High School, 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, December 5, 12 and 19.

• Benjamin Franklin High School, 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays, December 7, 14, 21 and 28.

• Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School, 501 Genesee St., 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, December 8, 15, 22 and 29.

• Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, December 9, 16, 23 and 30.