Bomb threat at Rochester City Hall: 1 person in custody, no devices found, building evacuated

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a person is in custody after a bomb threat was made at City Hall.

Officials say the threat was made around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The building was evacuated and no explosive devices were found.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a bomb threat that was called into 311, Rochester City Hall is currently being evacuated.

City officials made the announcement around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details are limited at this time.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss