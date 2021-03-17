Bomb threat at Rochester City Hall: 1 person in custody, no devices found, building evacuated

Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a person is in custody after a bomb threat was made at City Hall.

Officials say the threat was made around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The building was evacuated and no explosive devices were found.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a bomb threat that was called into 311, Rochester City Hall is currently being evacuated.

City officials made the announcement around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details are limited at this time.

