City Grill on East Ave. closing with ‘plans for renovations’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular nightlife destination in Rochester’s East End neighborhood is closing, effective Thursday.

City Grill announced on its website that the business is “closing its doors after a beautiful five year run.”

Owners and management say they made the decision to close to due complications from the construction of what was the East Avenue Inn and Suites, which will be become The Courtyard by Marriott East-End Hotel. The team is working on plans in hopes of re-opening alongside the new hotel in the future, although no expected date of completion was given.

City grill officials say: “The current goal of the team is to use these two renovation efforts as a way to be a catalyst for the re-brand of East and Alex, pushing this neighborhood to its fullest potential, in partnership with all of our neighbors and the East and Alex committee with the same effort.”

The event spaces at Ballroom 384 will continue to be active and inquiries will be responded to by the events and sales team, according to City Grill’s website.

The Courtyard by Marriott East-End Hotel, located at 390 East Avenue — right behind City Grill — will be four stories tall, will house 91,717 square feet and 126 rooms. It’ll replace the old East Avenue Inn & Suites.

The hotel will also have 35 below grade parking spaces, to go along with 141 surface parking spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, and pool. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.

From the City Grill team:

“Please Join our team on November 27, 2019 to celebrate our team for one last night. Again, Thank you Rochester we cannot wait to show you what we have to offer next. Have a happy and healthy holiday season.

Cheers from the Management Team of City Restaurant Group”