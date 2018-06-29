City extends paid parking times to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The City of Rochester has extended the times that you have to pay for parking downtown.

Previously, meters were only active until 6 p.m. After 6, parking downtown was free. But, in a recent vote, the City Council approved extending the paid parking time to 8 p.m.

In a Facebook post, a viewer shared a photo of a changed meter, saying she feels it's a move that ultimately discouraging people from going downtown.

The signs are up on the meters, but the changes don't take effect until July 1. Parking on weekends and major holidays is still free. The time frame for paid parking is now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jessica Alaimo, a spokesperson for Mayor Lovely Warren, released this statement Thursday night:

"The decision to extend parking meter hours was made during a budget cycle with considerable fiscal challenges. We always work to carefully balance user fees like parking meter rates with the burden placed on city taxpayers. The extended meter hours apply to weekdays, while both Saturdays and Sundays remain free.