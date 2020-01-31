City employee W-2s, vendor 1099 forms could be compromised

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The IRS began accepting and processing tax returns for individuals on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City of Rochester officials have notified its employees that there is “reason to believe that their W-2 forms for tax year 2019 were subject to unauthorized access via an internal City network drive.”

Officials say currently, this access was limited to city employees, but they have determined the identities of employees who accessed the W-2 forms without authorization.

“We have no reason to believe anyone’s identity has been compromised,” said City Communications Director Justin Roj. “The City’s Office of Public Integrity is investigating this matter and will refer evidence of criminal wrongdoing, if any, to the Rochester Police Department. In addition, the City has already has taken action to prevent the release of such information in the future.”

Officials say the city will be offering identity theft prevention services, without charge, to each City employee. Employees or vendors with questions or concerns about this matter may contact the Department of Human Resource Management at (585) 428-7115.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.